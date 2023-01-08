Candace Cameron Bure Thanks Fans for Making Great American Family ‘Fastest Growing Network’ in Cable

Former Hallmark Channel star Candace Cameron Bure has thanked her fans for tuning in to her new network, Great American Family, which recently touted itself as “the fastest growing network” in cable.

The actress, who serves as the channel’s chief creative officer, recently posted to her Instagram Stories a press release from Great American Media saying the network finished the fourth quarter as the “fastest growing network in all of cable television.”

“Thank you for finding us and watching Great American Family Channel,” Bure wrote over an image of the press release, according to a Christian Post report.

Great American Family posted the press release to its official Twitter account. The channel said it came in No. 1 in “primetime ratings growth in households (+128%) among all cable networks.”

Great news for Great American Media's #GreatAmericanFamily to end 2022 & an even better way to start 2023. Happy New Year to everyone who helped make this happen, from people on-camera & off, but especially our viewers! 🎉#GreatAmericanChristmas #WelcomeHome #GreatAmericanWinter pic.twitter.com/HwCtF021II — Great American Family (@GAfamilyTV) January 3, 2023

The network also said it ranked No. 1 “in total day ratings growth in households (+113%),” ages 18-49 (+100%), and total viewership (+116%). The channel’s statistics are based on figures from Nielsen.

Bure recently became the target of a media-generated cancel mob for saying Great American Family’s Christmas movies will focus on “traditional marriage,” as opposed to gay couples. As a result, GLAAD threatened to launch an advertiser boycott of the network, saying Bure’s comment was “irresponsible” and “hurtful.”

In the case of the Hallmark Channel, GLAAD successfully pressured the channel into reversing an earlier decision to reject commercials featuring gay couples. Since then, the Hallmark Channel has featured same-sex romances and couples in its movies, including the recent Christmas movie The Holiday Sitter, which stars openly gay actor Jonathan Bennett.

Great American Family Media CEO Bill Abbott previously served as CEO of Crown Media, the parent company of Hallmark.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com