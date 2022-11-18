GLAAD Calls Candace Cameron Bure’s Comments ‘Irresponsible and Hurtful,’ Threatens Advertiser Boycott

The president of GLAAD has condemned Candace Cameron Burre’s recent comments in the Wall Street Journal in which she said that the Great American Family channel where the actress serves as chief creative officer will focus on “traditional marriage” instead of gay couples in its Christmas programming.

Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD’s president and CEO, called Burre’s comments “irresponsible and hurtful,” and threatened a boycott by advertisers and cable providers.

“As the company’s Chief Creative Officer, her statement is harmful and insulting to LGBTQ employees, as well as employees with LGBTQ friends and family,” Ellis wrote in a series of tweets this week.

“If GAF’s plan is to intentionally exclude stories about LGBTQ couples, then actors, advertisers, cable and streaming platforms, and production companies should take note and seriously consider whether they want to be associated with a network that holds exclusion as one of its values.”

including LGBTQ people of faith, who know that LGBTQ couples and families are deserving of love and visibility. As the company's Chief Creative Officer, her statement is harmful and insulting to LGBTQ employees, as well as employees with LGBTQ friends and family. — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) November 16, 2022

and seriously consider whether they want to be associated with a network that holds exclusion as one of its values. — Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) November 16, 2022

GLAAD uses the threat of advertiser boycotts to pressure media companies into conforming to its radical leftist agenda. In the past, the organization has issued such threats to companies including Fox News, Twitter, and the Hallmark Channel.

In the case of the Hallmark Channel, GLAAD successfully pressured the channel into reversing an earlier decision to reject commercials featuring gay couples. Since then, the Hallmark Channel has gone even further, by actively incorporating gay couples into its Christmas movies.

As so many other TV and cable networks showcase, LGBTQ families are part of family programming. Advertisers on The Hallmark Channel should see this news and question whether they want to be associated with a network that chooses to bow to fringe anti-LGBTQ activist groups. — GLAAD (@glaad) December 15, 2019

Candace Cameron Bure starred in numerous Hallmark Channel movies before leaving the channel in April to join Great American Family.

In the Wall Street Journal interview this week, she was asked whether or not GAF would spotlight gay couples in its Christmas movies. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she told the newspaper.

Her remark has prompted a deluge of hatred from the left, with people attacking her as a homophobe and a bigot, and even comparing her to Eva Braun.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com