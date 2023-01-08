Injured Jeremy Renner Shares Photo with Hospital Staff Celebrating His 52nd Birthday

Jan. 7 (UPI) — Hawkeye and The Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner shared on his Instagram Stories a photo of him in his hospital bed surrounded by medical staff.

“Thank You Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” Renner captioned Friday’s photo.

He also posted a video of people holding up signs with his name while 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” song, with the line “Party like it’s your birthday,” playing in the background.

“Thank You For the Birthday Love !!!” Renner wrote.

The Wind River and American Hustle actor turned 52 Saturday.

He was hospitalized in critical, but stable, condition in an intensive care unit Sunday morning after he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the incident near his home on Mt. Rose Highway, about 25 minutes from downtown Reno.

His representative said Monday that he had undergone surgery.

“We do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said at a press conference Tuesday.

Balaam said Renner used his Sno-Cat, also known as a PistenBully, to free a vehicle driven by a family member from the snow, but the 14,000-pound plow began rolling and he tried to jump into the driver’s seat to stop it.

“Based on the investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistonBully,” Balaam said.