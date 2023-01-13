Nolte: Gender-Neutral Brit Awards Nominate Only Men for Year’s Best Artist

“Men dominate nominations in the top categories for this year’s Brits, as the music awards enter their second year without separate prizes for male and female artists,” reports the British Times.

To which I can only say: Ha to the ha.

“The shortlist for artist of the year is all male, and four out of five nominees for album of the year are men.”

Women do outnumber men in the category of best new artist.

This is what you get for being stupid.

There are only two sexes/genders: men and women.

Men and women are different, very different, and should be judged, awarded, graded, whatever, differently.

This is only fair, especially in sports and entertainment, where the audience is very, very different for men and women. Therefore, so are the standards.

Watching the left-wing feminists roll over to allow men to invade their hard-won gains in sports and entertainment, not to mention their private spaces — locker rooms, bathrooms — has been really something.

More:

Last year the Brits abandoned its categories for male and female solo artist and their international equivalents in favour of artist and international artist of the year. Women dominated that year and the big winner was Adele. “I understand why this has changed, but I really love being a woman and a female artist. I’m really proud of us,” she said as she picked up an award. … Sam Smith, the non-binary singer who won the critics’ choice at the Brits in 2014, has said that everybody should be celebrated “regardless of gender, race, age, ability, sexuality and class”.

Why not add a third category? You could have “male,” “female,” and “mentally ill, narcissistic bossy pants desperate for attention.”

That pretty much covers everyone.

Besides, if you don’t know which sex you are, maybe you shouldn’t be out performing in public. Maybe you should stay home until you figure out the basics of life. I’m just saying…

In the end, it’s the ladies who are going to be royally screwed by all this psycho-trans madness.

Women are no threat to men’s sports.

Men can and are destroying women’s sports.

Men don’t really care if women are allowed in the bathroom or locker room.

Women care about men in their private spaces because men present a physical threat to women.

In the arts, men have always dominated. I’m not sure why. Some people believe men are more interesting than women — more complicated, screwed up, and flawed. This makes our art more fascinating. Maybe that’s true. I’d have to give it more thought. What is true, though, is that male actors, performers, and singers tend to appeal to both sexes more than female actresses, performers, and singers appeal to both sexes. That might not be fair, and I am generalizing, but it’s still true. Before you start yelling at me, though, keep this in mind…

I’m standing up for women here. Women have a right to their own sports and private spaces. Women should also not be denied the sense of accomplishment and increased opportunities that come with winning a major award.

Fair is fair, and some weirdo in a beard and high heels doesn’t change that.

