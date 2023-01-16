Rob Reiner Calls Joe Biden ‘Decent Law Abiding Person’ in Wake of Classified Documents Scandal

Hollywood celebrity Rob Reiner, who vigorously campaigned for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, is now helping to perform damage control for the president in the wake of damaging revelations that Biden kept classified documents from his time as vice president in unsecured locations, including his Delaware car garage next to his prized Corvette.

In a tweet on Sunday, Rob Reiner declared that President Biden is a “decent law abiding person,” comparing him unfavorably to former President Donald Trump, whom he called a “pathologically lying criminal.”

The difference between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is: Joe Biden is a decent law abiding person, and Donald Trump is a pathologically lying criminal. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 15, 2023

Reiner has yet to directly comment on Biden’s classified documents scandal despite having repeatedly called for Trump’s indictment over classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago . As president, Trump had full authority to declassify documents while Biden as vice president did not.

Reiner’s tweet echoed familiar refrains from the 2020 election when the mainstream media sought to portray Biden as “decent” and “competent.”

As Breitbart News reported, Attorney General Merrick Garland has assigned a U.S. attorney to review the classified documents that were found in Biden’s old office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Five more classified documents were unearthed Thursday at President Joe Biden’s Delaware residence by his legal team, bringing the total amount of mishandled materials to about 25. https://t.co/geufzEUerN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 14, 2023

The president confirmed Thursday another batch of classified documents was discovered in his garage at his Delaware home, next to his Corvette, but stopped short of explaining why.

“By the way, the Corvette is in a locked garage. OK? It’s not like they’re sitting out in the street,” he told reporters.

So far, the Biden administration has failed to comply with the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the matter, despite Biden’s promise upon taking office to uphold the highest standards of transparency.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com