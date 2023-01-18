Nolte: ‘Puss in Boots II’ Humiliates Woke Disney at the Box Office

With the success of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Universal’s animation department continues to humiliate the sicko groomers at Woke Disney.

In its fourth weekend, Universal’s Shrek spinoff and sequel to an 11-year-old movie grossed $14.5 million and only dropped 6.8 percent over the previous weekend — an astonishing accomplishment.

So far, this unlikely hit has grossed $112 million domestic and another $143 million overseas. Yep, Puss in Boots II has grossed a quarter of a billion dollars in a little less than a month.

Compare that to what the sicko groomers at Disney have produced of late. Thus far, after eight weeks of release, Strange World has grossed just $38 million domestic and a measly $35 million overseas. That’s a total worldwide gross of just $73 million. So how could a big Disney movie released over the holidays crash and burn like that?

How about Disney’s Lightyear, which hit theaters last summer and grossed just $118 million domestic and another lousy $108 overseas. That’s a total of just $226.4 million worldwide. So how is it possible that a Toy Story spinoff would crash and burn like that?

Listen, with rare exceptions, I’m no fan of animated movies, so I haven’t seen a single one of these movies and do not intend to see them. But it’s not hard to figure out why Universal’s Puss in Boots II is a breakout hit, and Disney is losing hundreds of millions of dollars on two flops that should have made billions.

It’s this simple: there’s no controversy around Puss in Boots. Universal isn’t messing with what has worked so well in the Shrek world for 20 years. Puss is a wildly appealing character perfectly voiced by Antonio Banderas. By all accounts, Puss II is funny, exciting, and adventurous — everything the customers wanted and expected.

Also… What Puss in Boots does not have is adult sexuality.

Both Lightyear and Strange World are looking to groom little kids by introducing them to the adult theme of homosexuality. What sane parent will open that door for their child before that child is ready? What sane parent wants to exit a Disney movie — a children’s movie — having a conversation about alternate sexual lifestyles?

This war of attrition between normal, healthy, decent parents and these monsters at Disney can only last so long.

Disney thinks it can force this garbage on America’s kids, which is why they keep doing it. Parents, meanwhile, want no part of it.

Who’s going to win? Will Disney eventually give up after so many flops? Or will decent parents cave and expose their kids to this garbage as though it’s normal and healthy?

As long as there are alternatives out there, like Universal Studios Animation, the parents will win. If Universal caves to the Woke Nazis and goes full-groomer… Well, that’s a sad thought.

It would also be stupid of Universal to go groomer.

After all, thanks to Disney’s push to have sex with our children, Universal is now America’s number-one animation studio and number-one by a mile.

