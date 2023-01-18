Rapper Dr. Dre Blocks Marjorie Taylor Greene from Using His Songs

Rapper Dr. Dre, whose legal name is Andre Romelle Young, has blocked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from using his songs.

A lawyer for Rep. Greene responded to a cease and desist letter from Dr. Dre’s lawyer on Wednesday, promising that the congresswoman will make “no further use” of the rapper’s 1999 hit song, “Still D.R.E.,” according to a letter obtained by Billboard.

“On behalf of Congresswoman Greene, please be advised that no further use of Mr. Young’s copyright will be made by a political committee or via social media outlet she controls,” Greene’s attorney wrote in the letter.

Dr. Dre had threatened to sue Greene for using his song in a video posted to her Twitter account on January 9. The video featured the Georgia representative walking through the halls of Congress in slow motion, while the rapper’s famous piano riff from “Still D.R.E.” played on repeat.

After the video was posted, Dr. Dre’s lawyer Howard King sent a letter to Greene, proclaiming, in part, “You are wrongfully exploiting this work through the various social media outlets to promote your divisive and hateful political agenda.”

“One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country,” King snarked in his letter. “It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on.”

Greene fired back with her own statement, declaring, “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs,” according to a report by TMZ.

