Actress Rebel Wilson Slammed for Attending Luxurious Hotel Opening in Dubai After Coming Out as Gay

Actress Rebel Wilson is being slammed on social media for attending a luxurious hotel opening in Dubai — after coming out as gay in June — as it is illegal to be gay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma were seen attending the ritzy opening of Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai over the weekend.

“Atlantis The Royal is BEYond! What a weekend with BEY!” the Bridesmaids star wrote in an Instagram post, which featured video of her and Agruma holding hands while strutting through the fancy Middle Eastern hotel.

Wilson was quickly slammed by outraged fans on social media, who pointed out the anti-LGBT laws of the UAE. Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in the United Arab Emirates.

“You do know that it’s the death penalty in Dubai for homosexuality?? Supporting such a country is really really poor form, especially as a member of that community,” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section of Wilson’s post.

“Human rights? LGBTQ? Unfollowing now,” another commented.

“Uhm, they kill our kind over there. Why are your promoting this?” another Instagram user asked.

“Aren’t You a member of LGBTQ+ community? The hypocrisy of it All,” another wrote.

“I had friends who were homosexual in Dubai, they had to get a two bedroom apartment just in case the authorities knocked on their door,” another disclosed.

“Oh the Privilege. What about other LGBT people?” another Instagram user said.

“Nice to know if your famous and have money you won’t get thrown in jail or worse get killed for who you are,” another lamented.

The opening of the luxury hotel did, in fact, appear to be an event specifically for the elites to congregate while the regular members of UAE’s society experience an entirely different reality.

Australian television host Sonia Kruger, who was shocked to receive an invite to the hotel opening, shed some light on what the experience was like, telling the Australian radio show Fifi, Fev & Nick, “You walk through the hotel foyer and walk past Kendall Jenner, there’s Jay-Z over at the beach bar.”

The hotel opening also featured an exclusive performance by left-wing pop star Beyoncé, who was reportedly paid $34 million for her appearance.

