Dave Chappelle Calls Out Violent Transgender Activists: They Threw Eggs at Fans Lined Up to See the Show

Comedian Dave Chappelle has called out transgender activists for their violent behavior, saying trans protestors threw eggs at his fans who were lined up to see him perform last year.

During the most recent episode of his podcast “The Midnight Miracle,” Dave Chappelle recalled the incident that took place in front of the Varsity Theatre in Minneapolis.

“These were grown people of various genders and gender identities,” Chappelle said, according to multiple reports. “They threw eggs. They threw eggs at the [fans] who were lined up to see the show.”

He said the transgender protestors became so aggressive that one of his fans fought back.

“One lady was so mad with the protesters, she picked up a police barricade,” Chappelle recalled. “You ever seen one? They look like a bike rack. This bitch picked that barricade up by herself and and threw it at the crowd. I gotta tell you, it’s an amazing feat of strength for a woman.”

"They want to be feared": Dave Chappelle slams violent trans activists who tried to cancel himhttps://t.co/L9vwWt0upT — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 25, 2023

Chappelle said transgender activists are working against artistic expression.

“Art is a nuanced endeavor,” he said. “I have a belief that they are trying to take the nuance out of speech in American culture, that they’re making people speak as if they’re either on the right or the left. Everything seems absolute, and any opinion I respect is way more nuanced than these binary choices they keep putting in front of us. I don’t see the world in red or blue.”

Transgender activists have waged a cancel culture campaign against Chappelle for years, claiming without evidence his jokes about transgenders will incite violence.

Netflix employees staged a walkout in protest of the show, demanding the streamer yank the program from its service. But Netflix executives refused to yield to the pressure campaign.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com