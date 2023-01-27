Taylor Swift Stars in Music Video Cuddling Bearded, Double Mastectomy Female-to-Male Trans Actor

Pop star Taylor Swift cuddles with a transgender individual in her new music video for her song “Lavender Haze.” Laith Ashley, a biological woman who underwent transgender-related, life-altering medical interventions to appear as a man, plays Taylor Swift’s love interest in her new music video, released on Friday.

In the video, a bearded Ashley can be seen lying shirtless in bed, clearly after having undergone a double mastectomy. In later scenes, Swift and Ashley are seen cuddling together in bed.

Ashley took to Instagram on Friday to share images from the music video and purported behind the scenes photos.

“Thank you @taylorswift for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. It was truly magical,” Ashley said in the caption of the Instagram post.

“Your storytelling abilities through your music and visuals continues to leave me in awe, inspired, and hopeful,” the transgender actor added. “Thank you for being an ally. Representation matters. AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!”

Swift also shared images from the “Lavender Haze” music video to her Twitter account, writing, “The Lavender Haze video is out now. There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze.”

“There is my incredible costar @laith_ashley who I absolutely adored working with,” the pop star added.

Swift, who is popular among young, impressionable kids, appears to be the first celebrity to feature a transgender individual in their music video in this manner.

As celebrities, television shows, media outlets, and left-wing activists continue to hype transgenderism and guide children to doubt their biological sex, more young people are identifying as non-binary.

Research published last year by the Trevor Project found that over one in four — 26 percent — of LGBTQ youth identify as nonbinary. An additional 20 percent said they are not sure or are questioning whether they identify as nonbinary.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.