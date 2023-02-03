Kylie Jenner Under Fire for ‘Tasteless’ Kids Party Theme After Astroworld Deaths

Makeup mogul and model Kylie Jenner is taking flack after posting images of a party with Astroworld-inspired decorations two years after eight concertgoers died at her partner Travis Scott’s disastrous 2021 concert.

A crowd surge killed eight fans at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival held at Houston’s NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021. The surge caused fans to be pushed toward the stage. The rush left many injured and dead with 17 people rushed to the hospital in the wake of the tragedy.

Scott’s 2021 concert featured a giant head set piece through which fans entered the venue.

With that in mind, fans blasted Jenner online this week after she posted photos of a birthday party held Wednesday for her children Stormi and Aire, where Jenner used decorations that mirror the style Scott used to adorn the concert.

The party included a giant “Stormiworld” head, created in the style of Scott’s “Astroworld” cover. At least one of the giant head decorations sat atop a slide for the kids.

But fans were not amused by the similarity to the Astroworld images.

Kylie Jenner MOCKS Astroworld victims (including a 10-year-old that was trampled) with her ex Travis-Scott themed birthday party for her daughter, Stormi#KylieJenner #Astroworld #TravisScott pic.twitter.com/7tkNupfmie — Joseph Morris (@JosephMorrisYT) February 2, 2023

This is wild. Kylie Jenner appears to have modeled her child's birthday party after the AstroWorld occult massacre.https://t.co/aooCPZY2hR pic.twitter.com/mJotWECfcY — I am @sheeplovelies (@Imsheeplovelies) February 2, 2023

Scott went nearly a year before holding another concert after the disaster. Indeed, his first concert was canceled. Scott didn’t perform onstage again until August of 2022, nine months after the disastrous event in Texas.

The rapper also lost several lucrative commercial deals. Dior canceled its collaboration with Scott “out of respect” for the victims and Anheuser-Busch did likewise.

A month after the event Scott was still seen refusing to take responsibility for the tragedy, saying only that he only feels responsibility to find out why it happened. He also claimed he was unaware of the deaths until long after the show was over.

Nearly 400 lawsuits were filed over injuries and deaths including many against Live Nation and Scott.

