Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘The World Wants to See’ My ‘Steamy Kiss’ with Velma Cut from 2002 ‘Scooby-Doo’ Film

Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live that a “steamy kiss” between Daphne and Velma, as well as a gay joke about Fred, were cut from the 2002 Scooby-Doo movie. “The world wants to see it,” the actress insisted.

“There was a steamy kiss. It got cut,” Gellar, who starred as Daphne in the film, said. “There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut. I feel like the world wants to see it. But I don’t know where it is.”

Gellar also revealed that a gay joke about the character Fred was also cut from the film.

“There was a great line too, I’ll never forget it. We were having a fight, Daphne and Fred, and then I yell at him, ‘That ascot makes you look gay!’ And I slam the door, and they cut that, too,” the Cruel Intentions star said.

“I think that was the reason I signed onto the movie,” Gellar added. “Everyone’s thought for a long time — there was always an implication about Fred being interested in both parties. It all got cut.”

The actress added that the film — which starred Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Linda Cardellini as Velma, and Matthew Lillard as Shaggy — was “less family friendly” before scenes were removed ahead of its theatrical release.

In 2020, director James Gunn said he wanted Velma to be gay, but “the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous,” and erased his original script’s angle on her sexuality.

Years later, however, those who wanted Velma to join the LGBTQIA2S+ community would get their way.

In October, producers of Warner Bros.’ Scooby-Doo cartoon, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, officially confirmed that Velma Dinkley is a lesbian as she appeared to get googly-eyed over a new female character.

More recently, an HBO Max series from Mindy Kaling, simply titled Velma, shows an animated kiss between its title character and Daphne — both of whom have been given Asian ethnic heritage for the show — which was so thoroughly disliked that critics have accused Kaling of intentionally tanking it to somehow discredit woke activists.

