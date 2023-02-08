‘America’s Got Talent’ Magician Scott Alexander Dead at 52 After Suffering Stroke

America’s Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship in the Caribbean.

“I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father. He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us. We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers,” Alexander’s wife, Jenny, wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

In 2011, Alexander appeared on Season 6 of America’s Got Talent, where he made it all the way to the quarterfinals before being eliminated.

During his audition, he made a woman appear to levitate over of water, and received a “yes” vote from the show’s three judges, Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne, and Howie Mandel. In the quarterfinals, the magician created an illusion of a disappearing gospel choir.

After appearing on America’s Got Talent, Alexander was featured in the second season of Penn & Teller: Fool Us in 2015.

Stuntman Jonathan Goodwin, who has also appeared on America’s Got Talent, took to Twitter to pay tribute to Alexander.

“A brilliant and creative magician left us today. Scott Alexander was fab, and he gifted us with great performances and awesome material which will take his name forward. A real loss. Scott was one of the really good ones,” Goodwin wrote.

A brilliant and creative magician left us today. Scott Alexander was fab, and he gifted us with great performances and awesome material which will take his name forward. A real loss. Scott was one of the really good ones. #RIPScottAlexander — Jonathan Goodwin (@TheDaredevil) February 6, 2023

Alexander is survived by his wife Jenny and their three children.

