Donald Trump Slams Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Performance: ‘No Talent!’

Former President Donald Trump has slammed mega pop star Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl halftime performance, describing her as having “no talent” and saying she would be nowhere without her stylist.

His attack comes after Rihanna threw the first verbal punch back in 2019, calling Trump “mentally ill” in a Vogue interview. The following year, she spray-painted the words “Fuck Trump” on a car at an art show.

On Friday, President Trump returned the favor in a Truth Social post. “Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” he wrote.

The former president was responding to a post from Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who also served as Trump’s White House physician. Jackson called on the NFL to give Rihanna the boot for “badmouthing America every chance she gets.”

“Why is the NFL showcasing this crap?” he wrote.

Rihanna is set to perform during Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show in Glendale, Arizona. As Breitbart News reported, the singer declined an opportunity in 2019 to perform at the Super Bowl to show solidarity with former NFL quarterback and anthem protester Colin Kaepernick.

The same year, she called Republican lawmakers in Alabama “idiots” over their recently signed abortion legislation.

In her 2019 Vogue interview, Rihanna described then-President Trump as “the most mentally ill man in America.”

