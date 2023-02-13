Donald Trump Rips Rihanna Again: ‘Single Worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl History’

Former President Donald Trump has given Rihanna a big thumbs-down for her Super Bowl halftime performance, calling it an “epic fail” and the “single worst show in Super Bowl history.”

In a Truth Social post following Sunday’ big game, Donald Trump offered his scathing review of Rihanna’s Super Bowl appearance, which was her first live event in seven years. The show featured an arrangement of a dozen songs including the hit singles “Diamonds” and “Umbrella,” with the visibly pregnant pop star wearing what looked like a red parachute suit as she performed atop a platform suspended high above the football field.

“EPIC FAIL,” Trump wrote. “Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history — This after insulting fare more than half our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘STYLIST!'”

Ex-president Donald Trump slams Rihanna’s performance, calling it the “single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history.” pic.twitter.com/Q8NpGT9X76 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 13, 2023

Trump’s roast of Rihanna came after the former president blasted her earlier in the weekend. As Breitbart News reported, Trump declared in a separate post that the pop star has “no talent” and is only famous because of her stylist.

His verbal lashings come after Rihanna threw the first verbal punch back in 2019, calling Trump “mentally ill” in a Vogue interview. The following year, she spray-painted the words “Fuck Trump” on a car at an art show.

Rihanna has publicly sided against law enforcement by backing former NFL quarterback and anthem protester Colin Kaepernick. She insulted then-President Trump in Vogue, calling him “the most mentally ill man in America.”

As Breitbart News reported, Rihanna’s performance on Sunday was marked by lewd gestures, including humping, grabbing her buttocks, and holding her crotch before smelling her hand.

