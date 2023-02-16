Judd Apatow, Lena Dunham Attack NY Times over Trans Coverage Exposing Schools Encouraging Minors to Change Gender Behind Parents’ Backs

Hollywood celebrities Judd Apatow and Lena Dunham have joined transgender activists who are attacking the New York Times over its recent coverage of transgender children, including a January article exposing how schools are encouraging minors to change their gender behind the backs of parents.

At least two petitions are circulating that target the New York Times over the transgender debate. The first petition features close to 200 signatures from past and present Times contributors — people who have written for the paper but aren’t necessarily on staff — as well as many more signatures from the general public.

I am proud to be among so many New York Times contributors signing this open letter calling out their egregious coverage of trans issues. The bias has been glaring and it’s dangerous and if we don’t speak up, we are part of the problem. https://t.co/jg1dcRGN6Y — roxane gay (@rgay) February 15, 2023

“As thinkers, we are disappointed to see the New York Times follow the lead of far-right hate groups in presenting gender diversity as a new controversy warranting new, punitive legislation,” the petition states. “Puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and gender⁠-⁠affirming surgeries have been standard forms of care for cis and trans people alike for decades.”

Among the signatories of the first petition are HBO’s Girls star Lena Dunham and Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon.

The second petition comes from GLAAD. “For more than a year, the New York Times has stood for something else: irresponsible, biased coverage of transgender people,” the group said.

More than 100 organizations and leaders have signed a letter to the @nytimes demanding a stop to biased and irresponsible coverage of transgender people. Today GLAAD was at the New York Times building to deliver the letter and send a clear message. https://t.co/IkQocps8fS pic.twitter.com/0xqk2aMHwi — GLAAD (@glaad) February 15, 2023

“The Times has repeatedly platformed cisgender (non-transgender) people spreading inaccurate and harmful misinformation about transgender people and issues. This is damaging to the paper’s credibility.”

GLAAD’s petition demands the Times immediately “stop printing biased anti-trans stories.”

“Stop the anti-trans narratives immediately. Stop platforming anti-trans activists. Stop presenting anti-trans extremists as average Americans without an agenda. Stop questioning trans people’s right to exist and access medical care. Stop questioning best practice medical care. Stop questioning science that is SETTLED.”

GLAAD also commanded the Times to “hire at least 2 trans people on the Opinion side and at least 2 trans people on the news side within 3 months.”

Signatories of the GLAAD petition include This Is 40 director Judd Apatow and, again, Lena Dunham.

As Breitbart News reported, the Times ran a front-page story in November acknowledging that so-called “gender-affirming” drugs for transgender kids could cause permanent physical and emotional damage.

The Times‘ January article reported on parents who have discovered their children have become transgender behind their backs with the help of schools.

