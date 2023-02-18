Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Wants to Play Male and ‘Non-Binary’ Parts

Netflix’s The Crown star Emma Corrin — who identifies as gender “non-binary” and uses “they/them” pronouns — has revealed that she wants to be cast in male and “non-binary” roles, saying the industry needs to be make more stories about “non-binary” people.

Emma Corrin spoke about her gender identification in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“It’s interesting that I’m not offered male parts, but I would be equally drawn to that,” Corrin told the magazine.

“I suppose it’s also what the industry sees you as, and I think, hopefully, that is shifting. The beauty of acting is taking on a character that doesn’t necessarily have to be completely in tune with your own experience. It’s sort of a way to explore.”

“But I would love to play non-binary, new parts, male parts. Anything, as long as it’s right,” she added.

“I just want to tell stories in whatever capacity I can.” For #VFHollywood, Emma Corrin discusses navigating Hollywood after coming out as nonbinary, their “weird parallel experience” to Princess Diana, and more. https://t.co/JLvx9OPTBO — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 15, 2023

Corrin acknowledged that “there aren’t lots of non-binary parts out there. We need to be supporting queer writers and developing projects and welcoming these narratives into the creative space.”

“But also, being non-binary for me is a very fluid space where it’s not a rejection of femininity or masculinity. It’s sort of an embrace of both. My experience on this earth has been a female one, up until recently, and I still love all those parts of me.”

Corrin publicly came out as “non-binary” on Instagram in 2021 in which she announced her pronoun and posted photos of her wearing a chest binder.

“Naively, maybe, it took me aback how much hate I got for that. It was quite a reality check,” she said. “But for a lot of people, it did help. Especially around conversation of gender and stuff, it does help a lot of people to see someone living as a non-binary person in the world.”

Corrin is among a growing number of Hollywood stars to identify as gender non-conforming. They include HBO’s The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey; actress Lio Tipton, who previously went by Analeigh Tipton; Hidden Figures actress Janelle Monáe; and singer Demi Lovato, who recently went back to using “she/her” after adopting “they/them.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com