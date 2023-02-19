Richard Belzer, Comedian and ‘Law & Order’ Icon, Dead at 78

Feb. 19 (UPI) — Actor and comedian Richard Belzer has died at the age of 78.

“Richard Belzer was a trailblazing comedian who influenced generations of stand-ups. His voice will be missed,” Comedy Central tweeted Sunday.

Details about the circumstances of his death were not immediately disclosed, according to Forbes.

ShowBiz411 said Belzer had been in poor health and living in the South of France in recent years.

Saturday Night Live alum Laraine Newman said: “I’m so sad to hear of Richard Belzer’s passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest.”

“Richard Belzer was simply hilarious. A genius at handling a crowd. So sad he’s passed away,” posted Billy Crystal.

“Rest In Peace dear sweet kind Richard Belzer. Rest In Peace,” actress Ellen Barkin said.

Screenwriter Christopher Moloney noted: “Richard Belzer played Det. John Munch on 12 different TV shows on six different networks.Munch was also referenced in Sesame Street, a Spider-Man/Deadpool comic, Paul Shaffer’s album and an episode of Luther.”

“Richard Belzer was the first actor to welcome me when I started at SVU. Open, warm, acerbic, whip smart, surprisingly kind. I loved writing for Munch, and I loved being with Belz. We sensed this would be his parting scene. Godspeed Belz…” posted scribe Warren Leight.

“Aw goddamit, RIP Richard Belzer. I just always thought he’d be around ’cause it seemed like he always was. A true original. #TheBelzBabe,” comedian Patton Oswalt added.