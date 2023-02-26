Hugh Jackman to Join Chris Martin in Elite Quest to Save Humanity

Worried about where the world is headed? Fraught with care over multiple crises ranging from famine, flood, war, and pestilence through to “climate change” and beyond? Fret no more.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have the answers.

They will co-chair the Global Citizen NOW “thought leadership summit” in New York City in April where the worlds of entertainment and big business will meet to draft a list of demands for governments everywhere to follow and help save humanity from itself.

Organizers promise the event will feature appearances by “the biggest names in music, entertainment, philanthropy, public policy, climate activism and the corporate sector” against a backdrop of trouble and strife on any number of fronts.

Among those confirmed to take part are Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission; Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados; Nana Akufo-Addo, president of Ghana; and Erna Solberg, former prime minister of Norway.

Executives from Verizon, Cisco, Citi, and Procter & Gamble will attend alongside leaders from Ford, PepsiCo and Rockefeller foundations.

The Open Society Foundations, founded by billionaire left-wing political donor and philanthropist George Soros, will be represented by its president Mark Malloch-Brown.

The latter is the chairman of SGO, which owns the Smartmatic voting software company.

They will all join together seeking answers to “the most urgent issues facing humanity and our planet.”

The two-day program is “focused on turning ideas into impact and driving urgent action to end extreme poverty NOW,” according to a press release seen by UPI.

Save the date for April 27 and 28! #GlobalCitizenNOW will be returning to convene the biggest names, brightest minds, and leading voices across all spheres of society to solve the most urgent issues facing humanity and our planet. https://t.co/NltKYgNgIt pic.twitter.com/SpXE36yCHg — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) February 21, 2023

Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, says the aim is to move world leaders to “enact policy changes regarding women’s equality, education, health, water and sanitation, environment, finance and innovation and food and hunger.”

It doesn’t end there.

“Decades of systemic and political failures have led humanity into the midst of converging and rapidly deteriorating crises – climate, hunger, health, war and conflict. The most marginalized populations are paying the price of the stagnant inaction of our leaders, and now millions of lives, and the future of our planet, are at stake,” Evans declared.

He then issued his preliminary list of demands.

“We refuse to just stand by and watch! We refuse to accept the starvation of multitudes when solutions are readily at hand. We demand a secure future for girls everywhere. We demand governments keep their promises on climate funding.

“We demand relief from debts unjustly crushing economies. And we demand action NOW, while there’s still time to change our collective trajectory,” Evans concluded.