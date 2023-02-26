SNL Paints Grateful East Palestine Residents as Repulsed by Trump Visit

Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” host Colin Jost mocked former President Donald Trump’s recent visit to East Palestine, Ohio, by fantasizing that the town’s grateful residents were actually repulsed by his visit.

During this weekend’s episode, Jost joked that East Palestine residents would rather drink their town’s contaminated water than the bottled water Trump brought them.

Watch Below:

“Donald Trump visited East Palestine, the site of the recent train derailment, because Trump usually likes to try to make himself look better by standing next to a train wreck,” Jost quipped.

“While visiting the disaster site, Trump also gave out bottles of Trump-branded water,” he continued, with a punchline that residents said: “Thanks, but we would rather drink the toxic train water” contaminated with vinyl chloride.

While Jost makes light of the train disaster that spilled toxic chemicals into the environment, this reporter spoke with residents of East Palestine who expressed gratitude for the truckloads of water Trump delivered to the town, where many people are worried about the water quality as a result of the recent train derailment.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has yet to step foot in the small Ohio town after the train disaster left residents in disarray and seeking answers.

“I sincerely hope that when your representatives and all of the politicians get here — including Biden — they get back from touring Ukraine, that he’s got some money left over,” Trump said Wednesday, while visiting East Palestine.

After buying food for everyone in an East Palestine McDonald’s — including the entire fire department police department — Trump told Breitbart News that Biden should have already visited the town, but “chose to go a different route,” referring to Biden’s recent trip to Ukraine.

“I think he should’ve come here,” the 45th president said. “He should’ve been here, and he chose to go a different route.”

This week’s SNL episode also devoted its cold open segment to deriding Trump’s visit, with James Austin Johnson impersonating the former President. In a mock press conference, Johnson’s Trump character says he made trains “less safe” during his administration (an excuse attempted by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg but debunked even by corporate media and the Biden Administration) and offers “cold McDonald’s” to the town’s residents.

Jost and fellow Weekend Update host Michael Che delivered one mild joke apiece about Biden and Buttigieg’s delayed response to the East Palestine disaster — one about Biden mixing up the train with a Chinese spy balloon, another about Buttigieg committing a fashion faux pas.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.