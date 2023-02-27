Watch: Bryan Cranston Says Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ Slogan Could Be Construed as ‘Racist’

AMC’s Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston is no fan of former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. In an interview Sunday with CNN’s Chris Wallace, the actor argued that “MAGA” could be construed as “racist.”

“When I see the ‘Make America Great Again,’ my comment is, do you accept that that could possibly be construed as a racist remark?” Cranston said.

“And most people, a lot of people, go, how could that be racist? Make America Great Again? Just ask yourself from an African-American experience, when was it ever great in America for the African-American? When was it ‘great’?”

Watch below:

Actor Bryan Cranston explains why he thinks the phrase "Make America Great Again" could possibly be construed as a racist remark. pic.twitter.com/GvrICiftvp — CNN (@CNN) February 26, 2023

He added: “So if you’re making it ‘great again,’ it’s not including them. So it’s to teach us, in the woke world, to open up and accept the possibilities that our privilege has created blind spots for us. And maybe I haven’t seen what is really happening yet in all my years.”

Bryan Cranston recently atoned for his whiteness while also advocating for putting limits on the freedom of speech.

As Breitbart News reported, the actor confessed to his “white blindness” and white privilege, declaring “I need to learn, I need to change.”

The actor believes limits should be placed on the First Amendment. “There need to be barriers, there need to be guard rails,” he said.

