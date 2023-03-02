‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Pleads Not Guilty to Sexually Abusing Women and Girls

Actor Nathan Lee, also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to state charges he sexually abused indigenous women and girls for a decade in Nevada.

A grand jury in Nevada indicted Nathan Chasing Horse last month on 19 counts, expanding on previous charges of sexual assault, trafficking and child abuse to include kidnapping, lewdness and drug trafficking.

The accused appeared briefly in Clark County District Court after being jailed in Las Vegas on $300,000 bond since his arrest Jan. 31 near the home in North Las Vegas he jointly shared with five women he variously described as his wives, as Breitbart News reported.

Authorities describe Chasing Horse as the leader of a cult known as The Circle who took underage wives. They allege at the time of his arrest he was grooming young girls to replace his older wives.

Born on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, Chasing Horse is widely known for his role as Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film Dances With Wolves.

Criminal cases against Chasing Horse are mounting, and he now faces charges in four jurisdictions — in state court in Las Vegas, in U.S. District Court in Nevada, in British Columbia and on the Fort Peck Reservation in north-eastern Montana.

Inside Chasing Horse’s home, AP reports court documents say detectives found firearms, psilocybin mushrooms, 41 pounds of marijuana and two cell phones containing videos and photos of underage girls being sexually assaulted.

The footage led to federal child pornography charges.