Nolte: Woody Harrelson Blasts Hollywood ‘Covid Protocols’ In New York Times — ‘Let’s Be Done with This Nonsense’

Woody Harrelson ripped into Hollywood’s “Covid protocols” in an interview with the far-left New York Times.

Unlike a lot of Hollywood activists who went from anti-war to pro-war with Ukraine, from anti-censorship to pro-censorship by joining the woke fascists, and from my body-my choice to anti-choice with these China flu protocols and mandates, Woody Harrelson is actually remaining consistent to what he calls his “anarchist” belief structure.

While discussing his upcoming movie Champions with the Times, Harrelson seemed eager to share his opinion on the absurdity of these ongoing, anti-science Covid protocols the entertainment business still has in place — as eager as he was to share it over the weekend with the Saturday Night Live audience. When asked about the status of the mid-budget movie in a cinematic world filled with spandex, he said: “Now to get an indie done? Especially with all the Covid protocols — which, to me, are rather absurd. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The Times followed up with: “What’s absurd about the Covid protocols?” — and Harrelson was off:

The fact that they’re still going on! I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on. I’m just like, Let’s be done with this nonsense. It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual? I shouldn’t be talking about this [expletive]. It makes me angry for the crew. The anarchist part of me, I don’t feel that we should have forced testing, forced masking and forced vaccination. That’s not a free country. Really I’m talking about the crew. Because I can get out of wearing a mask. I can test less. I’m not in the same position they’re in, but it’s wrong. It’s three years. Stop.

The Times responded with this psycho-babble: “[A] big lesson of the pandemic is that it turns out most of us are pretty bad at rationally assessing risk and at handling one another’s different comfort levels with risk.”

Oh, yeah, that was the “big lesson” about the pandemic. That was everyone’s big takeaway. Not how the fascist government will exploit a pandemic to strip Americans of their basic rights. No, the big takeaway was, “we’re pretty bad at blah, blah, comfort levels, blah blah.”

Anyway, Harrelson responded to that with, “Yeah, anyway, as an anarchist, I don’t do well with mandates.”

When asked to elaborate, Harrelson was happy to oblige:

I’m not a pure anarchist, for sure. I’m more of an anarchist/Marxist/capitalist/redneck hippie. But government is always in the hands of big business. It’s like big businessmen working for bigger businessmen. There are exceptions. A friend of mine, after Trump was elected, said, “I’ve got to do something.” So he did. He got elected to Congress in a district in Minnesota where they hadn’t had a Democrat in office in quite a long time. Dean Phillips is his name. That guy is pure. He really cares. So I’m recognizing that there are those people out there, but in my life I don’t look at authority with great fondness. It just feels like the government’s never like, Hey, can I lend you hand? Even the social programs they do are begrudging, and they’re constantly trying to nick money out of it. Do you see the government really reaching out a hand to the little fellow? No. Especially the United States government. I look at the United States government as fascism with a smiley face.

Don’t get too excited. Harrelson isn’t red-pilled or anything. He still dislikes Reagan, voted for Biden, and remains an enviro-nut:

Reagan, the great communicator? This guy was awful! I started seeing it for what it was. I started understanding the ecological impact of things, the heavy footprint of the beast, as I call it. All these various industries that are raping Mother Earth, getting giant tax breaks. I started getting that this is how the world actually works and that being a Republican ain’t going to help things. Being a Democrat ain’t going to help either. I did vote for Biden though, just because.

But at least he’s not selling out his core principle in the same way pretty much everyone else in Hollywood has. I respect principles in everyone, but you really have to respect that coming from a guy hoping to continue to work in a fascist industry where conformity is not an option. Tim Robbins also deserves credit.

