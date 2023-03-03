Pop Star Billie Eilish Says She Deleted All Her Social Media Apps

Grammy award-winning pop star Billie Eilish says she has deleted all of her social media apps from her phone, and expressed that she has a complicated relationship with the internet as she grew up as “one of those people on the internet.”

“I don’t look at it anymore, I’ve deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me, because, dude, like, you didn’t have the internet to grow up with,” Eilish said during a recent appearance on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, alongside her brother, Finneas.

Eilish went on to explain that while she wasn’t “an iPad baby,” the internet was a big part of her childhood.

“I feel like I grew up in the perfect time of the internet, when it wasn’t so internet-y that I didn’t have a childhood,” she said. “And then when I became a pre-teen, there was iPhones and then there was, you know, I got a little older and there was all of what has become.”

“But then being, like, a pre-teen and a teenager on the internet, those were my people. I was one of them. I was one of those people on the internet,” the singer added.

As she became more poplar, Eilish said that as an “internet kid,” meaning, “a person that goes on the internet” all the time, it was bizarre to get online and see her own face.

“Slowly, the videos that I’m watching, and the things that I see on the internet are, like, about me. I’m, like, ‘Eww, stinky.’ I don’t like that,” she said.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer then explained a video she once saw, in which an individual was explaining why she is “a horrible person.”

“The video came up, and it was like, ‘Billie Eilish is a horrible person.’ And then it was like a very serious video of why, and the person seemed like, very, you know, in the right headspace,” the singer said, to which O’Brien quipped, “They were convincing you!”

“It’s these definitive statements — God came down and said, ‘This is the truth about Billie, and you know it for a fact,'” Eilish added. “That’s the thing that freaks me out about the internet, is how gullible it makes you.”

“Anything I read on the internet, I believe. Me. And I know for a fact that that’s stupid and I shouldn’t do that, because I have proof that it’s not all true. Almost none of it’s true,” she added. “And it’s, like, little things, like small white lies that goes over everybody’s head, but everyone believes.”

