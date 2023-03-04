Russell Brand Slams MSNBC as ‘Propagandist Nut-Crackery’

Actor-comedian Russell Brand has slammed MSNBC as pure propaganda, saying it is “ludicrous” for the far-left network to be constantly attacking Fox News.

Russell Brand appeared Friday as a guest on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher alongside MSNBC analyst John Heilemann. In a clip that has gone viral, Brand and Heilemann engaged in an increasingly heated exchange in which Brand relentlessly castigated MSNBC while Heilemann grew increasingly defensive.

“It’s disingenuous to claim that the biases that are exhibited on Fox News are any different from the biases that are exhibited on MSNBC,” Brand said, later adding, “I’ve been on that MSNBC, mate, and it was propagandist nut-crackery.”

“To see it within the castle of MSNBC, throwing rocks at Fox News is ludicrous. Make MSNBC better. Make MSNBC great again,” he said.

Watch below:

BREAKING: Angry MSNBC's John Heilemann melts down, curses out Russell Brand, gets crushed when Russell goes off pic.twitter.com/xgcr4RNaiK — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 4, 2023

Heilemann defended his employer by challenging Brand to give examples of MSNBC personalities spreading falsehoods. Brand gave several, including host Rachel Maddow telling viewers that vaccinated people can’t spread the coronavirus when in fact she didn’t know that to be true.

“Bickering about which propagandist network is the worst is not going to save a single American life, not improve the life of a single American child, not going to improve America’s standing in he world. And the world needs a strong America, I’ll tell you that,” Brand concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, Russell Brand recently called out the mainstream media for its lies, saying in his podcast the media, government, and big corporations are working together to empower and enrich themselves to the detriment of ordinary people.

