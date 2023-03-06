Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Star Pedro Pascal Posts Transgender Flag Photos as States Crack Down On Child Sex Change Operations, Medications

HBO’s The Last of Us and Disney’s The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal expressed his support for the transgender community by posting photos of the rainbow and transgender flag to his Instagram account on Sunday. While the celebrity hypes transgenderism, states are cracking down on child sex change operations and medications, as well as grooming in schools.

“The answer my friend is blowin’ in the wind. #LGBTQIA,” Pascal wrote as the caption of his Instagram post, in reference to Bob Dylan’s 1962 civil rights anthem “Blowin’ in the Wind.”

Not all of Pascal’s fans, however, were pleased, with some commenting that they would be “unfollowing” him on Instagram.

“The answer to a question no one asked,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Only one flag will unite our country and sorry (not sorry) to say but this one ain’t it,” another reacted.

“Celebrities should not flaunt things like this,” another commented. “You can support who ever you want, but by doing this you alienate half your fan base. Leave politics out of it. I really like your personality.”

“Just do your job and act bro. Why all this political nonsense,” another echoed.

Another Instagram user responded by simply commenting, “Unfollow.”

“May Allah curse you,” another declared.

Pascal’s Instagram post also received positive responses from his followers, including from his The Last of Us co-star Bella Ramsey, who in January declared herself to be gender-fluid, making her the latest Hollywood actress to jump on the “non-binary” bandwagon.

“Love love love,” Ramsey wrote in the comment section. The 19-year-old also commented with several gay and transgender flag emojis.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner commented on Pascal’s post with three heart emojis.

“And I thought you coul0n’t get more perfect,” another Instagram user commented.

“Trans power feels a little stronger with the Mandalorian gunning for us,” another wrote.

“Pedro, he’s an ALLY!” another exclaimed.

The Game of Thrones star also virtue signals on his Instagram account, giving a nod to transgender hysteria by including the pronouns “he/him” in his bio.

The actor previously shared his support for the LGBTQIA community after his biologically male sibling, Lux Pascal, came out as transgender in 2021 and live life mascaraing as a woman.

Pascal is not the only Disney star shifting the Overton window by meddling in transgender-related issues.

On Saturday, actress Gabrielle Union issued a warning to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) and other governors who seek to prohibit transgender medical procedures for children.

“People are not going to take this lying down. They’re just not. So if you thought this was going to be a cakewalk, you’re in for a rude awakening,” the Bring It On actress told Variety.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.