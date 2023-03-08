Katy Perry Slammed for Insulting ‘American Idol’ Contestant Mother of Three: ‘Honey, You’ve Been Laying on the Table Too Much’

Pop star Katy Perry is getting called out for her snarky attitude toward an American Idol contestant who is a mother of three at the age of 25. During Sunday’s episode, Perry appeared cold and dismissive to bubbly, red-headed contestant Sara Beth Liebe, insulting her more than once before unenthusiastically voting in her favor.

Sara Beth Liebe introduced herself as a 25-year-old mother with three kids, which sent Katy Perry into a visible state of shock. “If Katy Perry lays on the table I think I’m going to pass out,” Liebe said. Perry replied: “Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much.”

“Why don’t you freak us out, Freaky Friday,” Perry later said.

At one point, Perry appeared like she’d had enough of the contestant’s bubbly personality. “I feel like a comic strip character just came to life.”

Some viewers objected to Katy Perry’s dismissive attitude, calling her a “mean girl” and a bully.

I really do not like how Katy Perry just treated Sara Beth on #AmericanIdol I don’t watch this show at all and my tv was already on the channel but what I witnessed was not right. They let Katy Perry bully this woman on live national tv before she even started singing. So ugly. — Maven_Star (@EyezrStarry) March 6, 2023

Boo to Katy Perry for mom shaming Sara Beth. Insinuating that she has been “laying on the table too much” to have 3 kids by age 25. A young mother following a dream while raising her children should be raised up not put down. #AmericanIdol — Carol Majewski (@ceefreeski) March 6, 2023

You look like you been on the table too long yourself! You were beyond disrespectful and cruel to Sara Beth on Sunday night and I have been a fan of yours for years but after that performance I no longer am! I feel sorry for Orlando bloom and hope you don’t treat him like that — Kimberly Watson (@kwatson7279) March 7, 2023

Katy Perry being the mean girl to Sara Beth. Like dang – you’re not pretty enough to pull that off Katy. Come back down to reality. #AmericanIdol — ItzVictoriazSecretz (@LoveLundyReal) March 6, 2023

I just wish @katyperry wouldn’t have been so nasty to her. She was rude and kept on and on about it until Sara left! She is a little too much at times! — ✨Heatherlicious✨ (@hross121) March 6, 2023

Katy Perry broke down crying during a recent American Idol episode as a contestant recounted his experience surviving a school shooting. The pop star screamed, “Our country has fucking failed us!”

The pop star endorsed by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s campaigns for the White House. But she broke ranks with her fellow Hollywood progressives by voting for Rick Caruso (D) in the2022 Los Angeles mayoral race.

“I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess,” she declared.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com