Katy Perry Slammed for Insulting 'American Idol' Contestant Mother of Three: 'Honey, You've Been Laying on the Table Too Much'

David Ng

Pop star Katy Perry is getting called out for her snarky attitude toward an American Idol contestant who is a mother of three at the age of 25. During Sunday’s episode, Perry appeared cold and dismissive to bubbly, red-headed contestant Sara Beth Liebe, insulting her more than once before unenthusiastically voting in her favor.

Sara Beth Liebe introduced herself as a 25-year-old mother with three kids, which sent Katy Perry into a visible state of shock. “If Katy Perry lays on the table I think I’m going to pass out,” Liebe said. Perry replied: “Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much.”

“Why don’t  you freak us out, Freaky Friday,” Perry later said.

At one point, Perry appeared like she’d had enough of the contestant’s bubbly personality. “I feel like a comic strip character just came to life.”

Some viewers objected to Katy Perry’s dismissive attitude, calling her a “mean girl” and a bully.

Katy Perry broke down crying during a recent American Idol episode as a contestant recounted his experience surviving a school shooting. The pop star screamed, “Our country has fucking failed us!”

The pop star endorsed by Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s campaigns for the White House. But she broke ranks with her fellow Hollywood progressives by voting for Rick Caruso (D) in the2022 Los Angeles mayoral race.

“I am voting for a myriad of reasons (see the news) but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess,” she declared.

