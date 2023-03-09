ABC’s ‘General Hospital’ Star Nancy Lee Grahn Compares Ron DeSantis to Hitler for Removing Pornographic Books from Schools

One of the stars of ABC’s General Hospital has compared Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to Adolf Hitler, claiming the governor’s effort to remove pornographic books from public school libraries qualifies him as a “sadist.”

Actress Nancy Lee Grahn , who has repeatedly used her large social media following to smear conservatives, tweeted Monday that DeSantis “will end up making Hitler seem nice.” Her tweet was in response to a video showing examples of the sexually explicit books found in Florida public school libraries.

One of the books instructs readers on masturbation, anal sex, and sexting for minors. Another book encourages transgender top surgery for young girls.

As Breitbart News reported, DeSantis gave his State of the State address Wednesday during which he outlined his initiative to remove pornographic books from public schools. “We’re gonna expose exactly the books that parents are concerned about. You guys will not even be able to put it on your air because it’s gonna be so, so graphic,” he told reporters after his address.

The mainstream news media reporters have attempted to frame the governor’s initiative as a form of book banning and censorship.

Nancy Lee Grahn ranks among Hollywood’s biggest super-spreaders of bizarre conspiracy theories designed to hurt conservatives.

Last year, she urged the FBI to dig up the body of the late Ivana Trump, wildly claiming that former President Donald Trump hid classified documents in the casket.

In 2019, the actress spread fake news by posting a picture of children in migrant shelters wrapped in aluminum blankets, blaming it on the Trump administration.

But it was revealed that the dates of the photos had been cropped out, concealing the fact that the pictures had been taken during the Obama administration. Grahn hasn’t removed the erroneous tweet, nor has Twitter fact-checked it.

Your words seem to be a direct misrepresentation of the photos.. pic.twitter.com/BorgxQESRY — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) June 24, 2019

