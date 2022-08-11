Sick: ABC’s ‘General Hospital’ Star Nancy Lee Grahn Urges FBI to Dig Up Ivana Trump

One of the stars of ABC’s General Hospital is urging the FBI to dig up the body of the late Ivana Trump, claiming in an insane tweet that former President Donald Trump hid classified documents in the casket.

Anti-Trump actress Nancy Lee Grahn, who has been with General Hospital since 1996, posted her demented tweet on Wednesday, less than a month after Ivana Trump died.

“Dear @FBI, I know u don’t need advice from a soap star, but having been in 10 or 10k implausible storylines in my 37 yrs, may I recommend digging up Ivana,” she wrote. “[Clearly] it didn’t take 10 pall bearers to carry a liposuctioned 73 yr old who methinks was in her weight in classified docs.”

ABC, which is owned by the Walt Disney Co., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News.

Grahn’s tweet comes after the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this week in a move that comes as the former president weighs whether or not he will run again for the White House in 2024.

Polls show Trump as the favorite Republican contender, while current President Joe Biden (D) remains deeply unpopular among both Democrats and Republicans.

Nancy Lee Grahn regularly uses her Twitter account to attack Trump and his associates.

In 2019, the actress spread fake news by posting a picture of childdren in migrant shelters wrapped in aluminum blankets, blaming it on the Trump administration.

But it was soon revealed that the dates of the photos had been cropped out, concealing the fact that the pictures had been taken during the Obama administration.

The same year, she accused Ivanka Trump of being a Nazi after the first daughter bought a new dog for her family.

On Thursday, Grahn lashed out at the heckler who disrupted Beto O’Rourke, calling him a “Maga ahole.”

'It may be funny to you motherfucker but it's not funny to me" – #BetoForGovernor having about enough of some Maga ahole laughing at mass shootings in the background. These bottom feeders need to be shut up and shut down. Bravo Beto https://t.co/5hPQcCA2Rh — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) August 11, 2022

