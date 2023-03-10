Dolly Parton’s Sister Stella Infuriates Woke Mob for Saying ‘White People Aren’t All Evil’

Dolly Parton’s sister, Stella, has found herself the target of a woke mob after she posted a series of tweets in which she pushed back against the left’s tendency to blame white people for the country’s problems. “White people aren’t all evil,” she wrote.

For that unforgivable act and others, Stella Parton has been labelled a “racist” and her comments “anti-Black.”

Stella Parton embarked on a series of tweets in late February that directly addressed racial issues. In one instance, her tweet saying there is “a hell of a lot of reverse discrimination in this country” was met with the response that only white people can discriminate.

Parton replied: “When is the last time black people have included or stood up for the indigenous/native Americans in this country?” Parton tweeted on February 23. “It’s all a me me me mentality in America. White people aren’t all evil and I resent that accusation from my perspective. Many of us believe in equality for all.”

When is the last time black people have included or stood up for the indigenous/native Americans in this country? It’s all a me me me mentality in America. White people aren’t all evil and I resent that accusation from my perspective. Many of us believe in equality for all. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) February 23, 2023

Stella Parton then tweeted about the death of Tyre Nichols at the hand of several police officers, all of whom were black.

“Memphis Tennessee had five black cops in a (special) group beat and murder a young innocent black kid for no reason. They lied and said he was driving reckless. Total officers fired was seven, all black,”she tweeted.

“Was this a race crime or evil running loose m [sic]? Black comedians get…up and joke about using the N word but whites can’t use it. They think that’s hilarious. How is that for making things better? Some white people are trying to make things better but what about a lil help? You have a platform, use it for good not devision [sic].”

https://twitter.com/StellaParton/status/1628874712678862851?s=20

She later tweeted about her vehicle getting rear-ended by two refugees who didn’t have car insurance, thus putting the burden of repairs on her.

https://twitter.com/StellaParton/status/1628824465000869888?s=20

Her tweets have provoked accusations of racism and bigotry.

https://twitter.com/notcapnamerica/status/1633549360330842121?s=20

https://twitter.com/sashabeauioux/status/1629630353064206336?s=46&t=Ph9Wl9oZkcsHNyoGpD1g7Q

https://twitter.com/ernurse86_2/status/1629287761348886528?s=46&t=Ph9Wl9oZkcsHNyoGpD1g7Q”

https://twitter.com/the_nashbelle/status/1629653670613712896?s=46&t=Ph9Wl9oZkcsHNyoGpD1g7Q

