Dolly Parton’s Sister Stella Infuriates Woke Mob for Saying ‘White People Aren’t All Evil’

Dolly Parton’s sister, Stella, has found herself the target of a woke mob after she posted a series of tweets in which she pushed back against the left’s tendency to blame white people for the country’s problems. “White people aren’t all evil,” she wrote.
For that unforgivable act and others, Stella Parton has been labelled a “racist” and her comments “anti-Black.”
Stella Parton embarked on a series of tweets in late February that directly addressed racial issues. In one instance, her tweet saying there is “a hell of a lot of reverse discrimination in this country” was met with the response that only white people can discriminate.
Parton replied: “When is the last time black people have included or stood up for the indigenous/native Americans in this country?” Parton tweeted on February 23. “It’s all a me me me mentality in America. White people aren’t all evil and I resent that accusation from my perspective. Many of us believe in equality for all.”
— Stella Parton (@StellaParton) February 23, 2023
