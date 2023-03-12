Rapper Costa Titch Dies at 28 After Collapsing Onstage During Performance

South African rapper Costa Titch, whose real name was Constantinos Tsobanoglou, has died at the age of 28 after collapsing onstage while performing at a Johannesburg music festival on Saturday. No cause of death was announced.

“Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson. Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), who South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name ‘Costa Titch,'” the rapper’s family wrote on his Instagram page.

“It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time,” they added. “We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth.”

The family went on to ask the public for “time and space” as they “try to make sense of what has befallen us.”

“As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves,” they wrote.

“The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord,” the rapper’s family concluded.

Costa Titch was reportedly performing at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg South, South Africa, when he collapsed onstage. After that, someone was seeing rushing to help the rapper, who briefly regained his footing before falling again.

