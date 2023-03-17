‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox: Meghan Markle ‘Knew What She was Getting Into’

Actor Brian Cox said Meghan Markle “knew what she was getting into” when she joined the British monarchy and should not be regarded as a victim.
Speaking with Page Six, the Scottish-born actor and star of the hit HBO show Succession said while he does not support the British monarchy, he did feel Markel had unrealistic expectations, adding she “clearly” had “ambitions” and “childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that shit we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams.”
“You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off,” Cox said. “I mean, she knew what she was getting into.”
Cox could hardly be called a defender of the monarchy, given that he called for its abolition.
“In my opinion, we shouldn’t have a monarchy,” Cox said. “It’s not viable; it doesn’t make any sense.”
Cox took a more sympathetic position on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to leave the Royal Family during an interview on Good Morning Britain back in December.
“I don’t know what went on, but something clearly traumatic went on for the pair of them,” he said. “I don’t think they made it up, I don’t think it’s false. I think it’s true and should’ve been rectified, and it hasn’t.”
HBO’s Succession creator Jesse Armstrong took a hard dig at King Charles III during his acceptance speech at the Emmy Awards last year shortly after Queen Elizabeth II passed.
“New king in the UK. This, for us, evidently there’s a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles,” said Armstrong.
Cox could be heard saying in the background for Armstrong to “Keep it royalist, keep it royalist!”
“I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is,” the showrunner said. “We’ll leave that to other people.”
Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffered a public relations defeat with the release of his memoir Spare, which critics and the general public interpreted as a false cry of victimhood.
