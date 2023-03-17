‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox: Meghan Markle ‘Knew What She was Getting Into’

Actor Brian Cox said Meghan Markle “knew what she was getting into” when she joined the British monarchy and should not be regarded as a victim.

Speaking with Page Six, the Scottish-born actor and star of the hit HBO show Succession said while he does not support the British monarchy, he did feel Markel had unrealistic expectations, adding she “clearly” had “ambitions” and “childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that shit we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams.”