Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to Criticism of her Diet: ‘I Eat Far More than Bone Broth and Vegetables’

Oscar-winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow responded to online criticism of her diet, insisting, “I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables.”

After being asked by Dr. Will Cole what her “wellness routine” looks like during the actress’ recent appearance on his The Art of Being Well podcast, Paltrow said, “I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice, intermittent fast.”

“I usually eat something about 12 [PM], and in the morning, I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee,” she continued. “But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days.”

“I try to do one hour of movement,” Paltrow added of her wellness routine. “Then I get in the sauna, I dry brush and I get in the sauna. So I do my infrared sauna for 30 minutes. And then for dinner I try to eat, you know, according to paleo. So lots of vegetables.”

“It’s really important for me to support my detox,” the Thanks for Sharing star affirmed.

A video clip of Paltrow’s discussion with Dr. Cole went viral, sparking social media users to criticize and mock the actress.

“Is this why she looks so aged?” one TikTok user asked.

“This literally sounds like a colonoscopy prep,” another commented.

“Why do I imagine her verbally punishing herself while aggressively dry brushing,” a third quipped.

“Bone broth is not a meal,” another social media user stated.

“Is starving wellness?” another inquired.

“These comments make me smile. We are so over the almond mom culture being normal. I love it,” another said.

On Friday, Paltrow responded to the backlash she received from her comments on Dr. Cole’s podcast, saying in an Instagram Story, “I think it’s important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor,” according to a report by Insider.

“This is a person I’ve been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff,” the Talented Mr. Ripley star added.

Paltrow went on to say that she has “long COVID,” and one of her symptoms includes “very high levels of inflammation over time.”

“I’ve been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren’t inflammatory,” she said. “So, lots of cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation. It’s been working really well.”

The actress added that her diet is based on “extensive testing that I’ve done over time,” and her remarks are “not meant to be advice” for others.

“It’s not meant to be advice for anybody else,” she said. “It’s really just what has worked for me, and it’s been very powerful and very positive. This is not to say I eat this way all day, every day.”

“And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables,” Paltrow added. “I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. You know, eating French fries and whatever.”

“My baseline has been to try to be healthy and eat foods that will really calm the system down,” she said.

This is not the only part of Paltrow’s “wellness routine” that sparked online criticism. During her appearance on Dr. Cole’s podcast, the actress also revealed that she has found it “helpful” to insert ozone up her butt.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.