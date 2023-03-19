Model Ashley Graham: ‘Thank God’ I Can Stop Using Hormonal Birth Control After Husband’s Vasectomy

Model Ashley Graham revealed that her husband Justin Ervin has gotten a vasectomy, adding, “I don’t have to be on the pill, thank God.”

“We’re in full vasectomy mode. He’s shooting blanks now. I don’t have to be on the pill, thank God,” Graham, a mother of three, said during a recent appearance on the Milk Drunk by Bobbie podcast.

The model — who has one child that recently turned that years old and a set of twins that turned one at the beginning of the year — added that getting a vasectomy is “so easy” for men.

“It’s so easy for them, it really is. It’s like the easiest thing,” Graham said. “Justin went shopping with me right after, like, you know, he was not laid up in bed. He iced it.”

The host of the podcast, Bobbie, also admitted that she is “very excited for vasectomy mode” in her household.

“I am very excited for vasectomy mode in my household,” Bobbie revealed. “Basically, the deadline is when I have to get this IUD out, the vasectomy is happening.”

“I was like, ‘This is just an easy deadline, it’s medical. Let’s do it this way.’ So, that’s where we’re at,” she added.

Graham recently went viral for an awkward Oscars red carpet interview with actor Hugh Grant, who parried her fluffy showbiz questions with terse, literalistic answers.

She is best known for being the first plus-size model to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s annual Swimsuit Issue.

In 2016, Graham dedicated her SI achievement to “all the women out there who never felt that they were beautiful enough, who never felt like they were skinny enough, and who never felt like they were going to be able to be represented in society like this.”

