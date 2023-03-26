The U.S. Army has pulled a revamped “Be All You Can Be” ad campaign featuring Jonathan Majors, a rising movie star, after he was charged with assault Saturday for allegedly strangling a woman.

In a statement on Sunday, Laura DeFrancisco, the public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said the U.S. Army pulled the campaign after they became aware of the allegation.

“The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” said DeFrancisco. “While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the latest round of ad campaigns featuring Majors was slated to arrive in August.

“The Army had reportedly already invested millions in advertisement purchases for the 2023 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, with immersive in-person events for the tournament’s Final Four,” noted THR.

On Saturday, the New York Police Department said that they responded to a 911 call pertaining to a domestic violence dispute that involved the 33-year-old Majors and a 30-year-old woman. The woman reportedly sustained minor injuries to the neck and was taken to the hospital.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident,” police said.

Actor Jonathan Majors, star of Creed III and Ant-Man: Quantumania, has been arrested in New York for allegedly assaulting a woman. https://t.co/GJJcqErM7z — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 26, 2023

A representative for Majors told The Hollywood Reporter the actor had done nothing wrong and that the evidence will clear him.

“He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” said the representative.

As Breitbart News reported, Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland recently faced a near-career blacklisting for domestic violence charges that the Orange Country district attorney eventually dropped.

“I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘canceled,’” Roiland wrote in a statement. “That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful.”