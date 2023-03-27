Rocker Peter Frampton Pushes Gun Controls That Opened the Door to Record Stabbings in the UK

Rocker Peter Frampton tweeted his support for gun ban Monday just hours after a 28-year-old woman opened fire in a Nashville area Christian school.

Breitbart News reported that a female attacker shot and killed three students and three adults at Covenant School Monday morning.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department indicated that the woman was armed with multiple firearms.

Peter Frampton responded to the shooting by tweeting.

I have posted this before but .. 26 years ago, a gunman entered

Dunblane Primary School in Scotland,

killing 16 kids and a teacher. The UK

govt responded by enacting tight gun

control legislation. In the 9400+ days

since, there have been a total of O

school shootings in the UK. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) March 27, 2023

Frampton did not mention that a surge in attacks with bladed weapons, like knives, followed the adoption of restrictive gun controls in the UK.

For example, on January 11, 2023, the UK Parliament’s House of Commons Library published information showing “In the year ending March 2022, there were around 45,000 (selected) offenses involving a knife or sharp instrument in England and Wales (excluding Greater Manchester Police Force). This was 9% higher than in 2020/21 and 34% higher than in 2010/11.”

The House of Commons Library also noted “In the year ending March 2022 there were 261 homicides (currently recorded) using a sharp instrument, including knives and broken bottles.”

On February 9, 2023, the Press Association pointed out that “the number of people killed with a knife in England and Wales in 2021/22 was the highest on record for 76 years.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.