Young adult author Judy Blume has blasted anti-grooming laws being passed in a growing number of states, asserting “no child is going to become transgender or gay or lesbian because they read a book.”

In an interview with Variety, Judy Blume didn’t mention any states by name as she sounded off on laws that bar the teaching of sexuality and transgenderism to the youngest students.

“What are you protecting your children from? Protecting your children means educating them and arming them with knowledge, and reading and supporting what they want to read,” she said. “No child is going to become transgender or gay or lesbian because they read a book. It’s not going to happen. They may say, ‘Oh, this is just like me. This is what I’m feeling and thinking about.’”

“Or, ‘I’m interested in this because I have friends who may be gay, bi, lesbian.’ They want to know!”

In her interview, Blume didn’t mention that books have been found in numerous elementary school libraries containing sexually explicit content. As Breitbart News reported, Florida officials found books instructing young readers on masturbation, anal sex, and sexting for minors. Another book encourages transgender top surgery for young girls.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently told reporters: “We’re gonna expose exactly the books that parents are concerned about. You guys will not even be able to put it on your air because it’s gonna be so, so graphic.”

In her Variety interview, Blume heaped praise on two books for young adults and children — the memoir Gender Queer, about a girl’s decision to identify as “non-binary”; and Julian Is a Mermaid, about a cross-dressing boy.

Judy Blume’s books include Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, Superfudge, and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Hollywood has shown growing interest in Blume in recent months. She is the subject of an upcoming documentary about her life from Amazon Prime Video titled Judy Blume Forever, which is set to start streaming April 21. Disney+ is also reportedly working on an animated adaptation of Superfudge.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com