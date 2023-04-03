The kid-friendly Cartoon Network is urging viewers to address transgender and “gender-non-conforming” individuals by their preferred pronouns, saying it “shows that you RESPECT them as their authentic self!”

In a tweet celebrating the recent Transgender Day of Visibility, Cartoon Network provided an explainer video featuring animated teen characters talking about their pronouns, including “they/them” and “ze/zir.”

“When people use my pronouns, I feel respected, safe, and included,” one adolescent character says.

Cartoon Network’s tweet comes less than a week after a transgender person gunned down six people, including three children, at a Christian school in Nashville. The media have tried to downplay the killer’s transgender identity, with CBS News even preventing its reporters from making any reference to transgenderism in their coverage of the massacre.

This isn’t the first time that Cartoon Network, which is a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, has pushed gender non-conformity on its young viewers.

As Breitbart News reported in 2020, the network encouraged children to focus on “normalizing” and “respecting” preferred gender pronouns and asserting that there are “many genders beyond ‘girl’ or ‘boy.’”

A study released the same year showed a stunning 222 percent increase in LGBTQ characters and stories in kids’ programming between 2017 and 2019 alone.

Cartoon Network has also pushed woke “anti-racism” messaging on children. In 2021, the network released an “antiracism” public service announcement teaching children to “see color,” suggesting that having a “colorblind” approach to race could be “a ploy to avoid talking about racism altogether.”

