Hollywood Celebrities Gloat over Trump Arraignment in New York: ‘Locked Him Up’

David Ng

Hollywood celebrities could barely contain their emotions as former President Donald Trump (R) arrived at a New York court Tuesday for his arraignment in his alleged Stormy Daniels hush money case brought by Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D).

Showbiz elites including Jimmy Kimmel, Jeffrey Wright, Chris Meloni, Ellen Barkin, Larry Charles, Mark Hamill, and Mia Farrow weighed in on Trump’s court appearance, offering a range of emotions, including glee, anger, and snark.

“Locked him up,” MGM’s No Time to Die star Jeffrey Wright tweeted.

“I just wanted to write it… UNDER ARREST IN NYC,” Ellen Barkin gloated.

“M-aking A-rraignments G-reat A-gain,” Mark Hamill tweeted.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records brought by Bragg. Contrary to expectations, New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan didn’t impose a gag order on the former president, which would have prevented him from publicly commenting on the case.

Trump has repeatedly stated that the Bragg’s prosecution is politically motivated as the former president continues to perform strongly in polls heading into the 2024 presidential race.

ABC’s late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel posted a photo of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and snarked “When all your dads end up in jail.”

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill created a new meaning for Trump’s MAGA slogan.

NBC’s Law & Order: SVU star Chris Meloni ranted at Trump supporters.

Actor Jeffrey Wright gloated, “Locked him up.”

Netflix star Mia Farrow bizarrely claimed Trump will be “furious” to learn the news media was outside the courthouse.

TNT’s Animal Kingdom star Ellen Barkin gloated over Trump’s court appearance.

Netflix’s Grace and Frankie star Ethan Embry posted a profane, unhinged rant.

ABC’s General Hospital star described Trump as “looking pretty pathetic” inside the courtroom.

Borat director Larry Charles was more cynical, predicting that Trump will emerge unscathed.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown repeated the Democrats’ refrain: “No one is above the law!”

