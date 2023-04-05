Hollywood Celebrities Gloat over Trump Arraignment in New York: ‘Locked Him Up’

Hollywood celebrities could barely contain their emotions as former President Donald Trump (R) arrived at a New York court Tuesday for his arraignment in his alleged Stormy Daniels hush money case brought by Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D).

Showbiz elites including Jimmy Kimmel, Jeffrey Wright, Chris Meloni, Ellen Barkin, Larry Charles, Mark Hamill, and Mia Farrow weighed in on Trump’s court appearance, offering a range of emotions, including glee, anger, and snark.

“Locked him up,” MGM’s No Time to Die star Jeffrey Wright tweeted.

“I just wanted to write it… UNDER ARREST IN NYC,” Ellen Barkin gloated.

“M-aking A-rraignments G-reat A-gain,” Mark Hamill tweeted.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records brought by Bragg. Contrary to expectations, New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan didn’t impose a gag order on the former president, which would have prevented him from publicly commenting on the case.

Trump has repeatedly stated that the Bragg’s prosecution is politically motivated as the former president continues to perform strongly in polls heading into the 2024 presidential race.

ABC’s late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel posted a photo of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and snarked “When all your dads end up in jail.”

When all your dads end up in jail. pic.twitter.com/jNmiVj85gH — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 4, 2023

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill created a new meaning for Trump’s MAGA slogan.

M-aking

A-rraignments

G-reat

A-gain

👍

The #J6Choir can only hang their heads in envy when listening to the glorious @RandyRainbow!!! 🌈 https://t.co/Q6YBp46anw — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 4, 2023

NBC’s Law & Order: SVU star Chris Meloni ranted at Trump supporters.

We will however:

blame everyone else

Never take responsibility for anything

Will take credit for everything

And NEVER accept the consequences of my grift and ineptitude https://t.co/3P4d88UGeg — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 4, 2023

Actor Jeffrey Wright gloated, “Locked him up.”

Netflix star Mia Farrow bizarrely claimed Trump will be “furious” to learn the news media was outside the courthouse.

Press. Not protestors. He’ll be furious https://t.co/aoSFYKGHLU — Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 (@MiaFarrow) April 4, 2023

TNT’s Animal Kingdom star Ellen Barkin gloated over Trump’s court appearance.

trump under arrest at New York criminal court. I just wanted to write it… UNDER ARREST IN NYC — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) April 4, 2023

Netflix’s Grace and Frankie star Ethan Embry posted a profane, unhinged rant.

Let’s go. Keep this momentum moving.

Hit him with what he deserves Fulton DA Willis.

Fuck him up with what he asked for Special Council Smith.

Tie his little mushroom headed cock up in criminal proceedings and then fuck his corrupt family. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) April 4, 2023

ABC’s General Hospital star described Trump as “looking pretty pathetic” inside the courtroom.

Looking pretty pathetic as he damn well should. pic.twitter.com/uruUcbbAwS — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) April 4, 2023

Borat director Larry Charles was more cynical, predicting that Trump will emerge unscathed.

Before everybody gets too excited remember the laws are made by rich white men to protect rich white man. Even greedy narcissistic sociopathic white rich men. https://t.co/Rukth2lRX1 — Larry Charles (@larrycharlesism) April 4, 2023

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown repeated the Democrats’ refrain: “No one is above the law!”

Ain’t it GRAND! Thank you @ManhattanDA! Thank you NYC! Gotta say it’s *chef’s kiss* 🏾 That he’s been arrested in NEW YORK, the city he thought he OWNED! We are ALL laughing at you @realDonaldTrump! & it isn’t a sad day. It’s a GLORIOUS day that proves NO ONE is above the law! pic.twitter.com/PkBsMa5EjE — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 4, 2023

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com