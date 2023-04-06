Watch: Actor Jeremy Renner Says I Wrote My ‘Last Words’ to My Family After Snowplow Accident

Hollywood A-lister Jeremy Renner told Diane Sawyer he wrote his “last words” to his family in his phone while in critical condition after the snow plow accident he was involved in on New Year’s Day.

“If I was there on my own, that would’ve been a horrible way to die, and surely it would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone, there was my nephew — and the rest of the calvary came,” Renner said to Sawyer in a teaser clip released on Wednesday.

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: First look at @DianeSawyer’s interview with @JeremyRenner, as the actor opens up for the first time about his near-fatal snowplow accident. Watch Thursday, April 6, on ABC and the next day on @Hulu. https://t.co/3T71flHNnD pic.twitter.com/VDD6ceY5yA — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 5, 2023

The Avengers star added that he thought he was going to die while in the hospital, so he wrote his last words to his family in a note in his phone.

“So I’m writing down notes on my phone, the last words to my family,” Renner said, before breaking down in tears.

Another teaser clip from the interview revealed that the actor said “I’m sorry” in sign language to his family after the accident.

“For those that want the 411 on the 911 situation that happened this past New Years morning, I spoke with the wonderful @dianesawyer to share details of the incident…. Tune in if you like,” Renner said in an Instagram post.

“Thank you for all the positive, loving prayers for me and my family!” he added. “I am so truly grateful and honestly overwhelmed with such goodness. It has taken the immediate actions of so many people that has kept me here alive.”

The Hurt Locker star concluded his post with a joke about offering up some “free snowcat rides” to express his gratitude.

“Thank you will never be enough to express my gratitude… so I can offer up some ‘Free Snowcat Rides’ up at the house if you’re interested??” he said.

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph is set to air on ABC at 10:00 p.m. EST on Thursday. It will stream on Hulu on Friday.

At the time of the accident, Renner revealed he broke over 30 bones, saying, “These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

The Wind River star has reportedly been spending the last three months recovering from the accident, which transpired when he tried to save his nephew from getting hit by a snowcat that Renner was operating.

