VIDEO: Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney Now Modeling NIKE Sports Bras and Leggings

Dylan Mulvaney
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

NIKE has joined Anheuser-Busch in signing transgender activist, Joe Biden supporter, and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney to a new lucrative endorsement deal.

Oli London — whose life was turned upside down by transgenderism — posted Mulvaney’s recent video in which the latter reveals that he has entered into a deal to sell Nike’s women’s sports bra and leggings.

Mulvaney also posted to Instagram, saying. “Home for a moment and leaning into cozy workout wear life with @nikewomen ‘s newest Zenvy leggings and Alate bra! They’re so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear! #feelyourall #teamnike #nikepartner.”

Many agreed with London that NIKE’s move is a horrible display of mocking women.

Brigitte Gabriel called the display “disgusting,” and London added that we need to boycott such companies.

Many others agreed:

This is the second time this week that Mulvaney announced a big deal with a major corporation.

Last weekend, Mulvaney broke the news that he was working with Anheuser-Busch to flog its Bud Light beer.

The announcement sent rocker star Kid Rock to break out his MP5 rifle to send a stream of lead at a pile of Bud Light products while saying. “Fuck you Anheuser-Busch!”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.