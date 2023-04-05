VIDEO: Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney Now Modeling NIKE Sports Bras and Leggings

NIKE has joined Anheuser-Busch in signing transgender activist, Joe Biden supporter, and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney to a new lucrative endorsement deal.

Oli London — whose life was turned upside down by transgenderism — posted Mulvaney’s recent video in which the latter reveals that he has entered into a deal to sell Nike’s women’s sports bra and leggings.

Meet NIKE WOMEN’S Newest Ambassador…a biological man. Dylan Mulvaney is now being paid Ὃby Nike Women to promote sports bras- even though he’s a man! Another day, another company slapping all women in the face by mocking them and paying a man to take their place! #nike… pic.twitter.com/XK33HJYo63 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 5, 2023

Mulvaney also posted to Instagram, saying. “Home for a moment and leaning into cozy workout wear life with @nikewomen ‘s newest Zenvy leggings and Alate bra! They’re so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear! #feelyourall #teamnike #nikepartner.”

Many agreed with London that NIKE’s move is a horrible display of mocking women.

Brigitte Gabriel called the display “disgusting,” and London added that we need to boycott such companies.

Yes we all need to stop giving these Woke companies money every time they do something like this. Go Woke= Go Broke — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 5, 2023

Many others agreed:

Me too — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) April 5, 2023

Mulvaney is MOCKING women. The companies supporting this mockery clearly do not hold any respect for women. Stop supporting these companies. — Hope Eternal (@HduntonBrooks) April 5, 2023

I’ve been a woman a whole lot longer than his 365 days and I can assure you I do not run or exercise like that. I take group classes and not one woman in my classes exercises like that. Also, why would they select someone to test sports bras that clearly does not have boobs lol — Ninergrl80 (@Ninergrl80) April 5, 2023

This is the second time this week that Mulvaney announced a big deal with a major corporation.

Last weekend, Mulvaney broke the news that he was working with Anheuser-Busch to flog its Bud Light beer.

The announcement sent rocker star Kid Rock to break out his MP5 rifle to send a stream of lead at a pile of Bud Light products while saying. “Fuck you Anheuser-Busch!”

