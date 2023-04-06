Disney Woke-ifies ‘The Little Mermaid’ Songs to Show Prince Eric Wouldn’t ‘Force Himself’ on Ariel

Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid will woke-ify the songs “Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls” in an attempt to make the numbers more feminist and #MeToo friendly.

Composer Alan Menken revealed the woke changes in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, saying he worked with Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda to alter the lyrics.

“There are some lyric changes in ‘Kiss the Girl’ because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel],” Menken said.

He added: “We have some revisions in ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’ regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn’t speak out of turn, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice.”

The Little Mermaid is set to be released in cinemas on May 26. The movie features a multi-racial cast led by Halle Bailey, who will play Ariel.

As Breitbart News reported, the movie’s trailer on YouTube has proven to be massively unpopular, with more than 1.6 million “thumbs down” reactions since it debuted last month, outpacing “thumbs up” reactions by nearly sixfold.

Leftists have blamed the poor reception on “MAGA racists,” implying anyone who doesn’t like The Little Mermaid is a bigoted Trump supporter.

But Disney’s teaser for the recent live-action remake of Pinnochio received a similar online thrashing from the public, with “dislikes” outstripping “likes” by more than tenfold.

