Disney’s ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ Trailer Takes Woke Jab at Capitalism: You Stole It. Then You Stole It. Then I Stole It.

Disney’s new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny features a woke joke about capitalism in which the character played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge implies that capitalism is nothing but a round robin of theft.

The new trailer, which debuted Thursday, features a scene in which Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) appears to find himself in a three-way stand off involving his new female sidekick Helena Shaw (Waller-Bridge) and the movie’s villain, Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen).

“You stole it,” Indy tells Voller, presumably referring to the movie’s “dial of destiny.”

“Then you stole it,” Voller replies.

“Then I stole it,” says Shaw, adding in a Fleabag-style aside, “It’s called capitalism.”

Watch below:

Just released at #StarWarsCelebration: Watch the new trailer for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, in theaters June 30. pic.twitter.com/yU8Yib7fnj — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) April 7, 2023

The Walt Disney Co. — which isn’t known for its aversion to profits — is releasing the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones saga on June 30 following a splashy world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival set for May 18.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge reportedly worked on the screenplay for another Disney sequel, Solo: A Star Wars Story. That movie proved to be a box-office disaster that effectively killed Disney’s plans for more Star Wars movies.

Disney has seen the public brutally reject its woke entertainment in recent months, with movies including Lightyear and Strange World both bombing at the box office. Meanwhile, the company’s woke Disney+ original series are failing to resonate with subscribers, who largely prefer to watch old episodes of The Simpsons.

