Nolte: More Woke Disney Fail – No Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Streaming Show Hit Top 15

Not a single Marvel or Star Wars streaming show cracked the top 15 most-watched last year.

“Nielsen revealed their Top 15 Streaming Programs of 2022 back in January, and only three Disney+ programs cracked the list: Encanto, Bluey, and The Simpsons,” reports Bounding Comics.

Imagine you are the Disney Grooming Company pouring billions of dollars into Star Wars and Marvel streaming content, and now you are losing to aging shows like Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, Seinfeld, and The Simpsons.

The only Disney+ TV shows that cracked the top 15 were The Simpsons, which is almost old enough to run for president, and Bluey, a cartoon about a dog.

Even when Nielsen focused only on new shows, not only did Marvel or Star Wars fail to place in the top 15, there wasn’t a single Disney+ TV show in the top 15. Not one!

The Boys, Amazon’s superhero show, hit number 11. But Disney’s new Marvel superhero shows — Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — are nowhere to be seen. The same goes for any Star Wars series that premiered in 2022, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Tales of the Jedi, The Book of Boba Fett, and Andor.

Oh, the fail is strong with this one.

How hard does a studio have to suck to own two of the greatest brands in entertainment history — Marvel and Star Wars — spend billions on content and still lose to NCIS (which reruns on TV constantly) and something called Cocomelon?

Had I told you ten years ago that the Karate Kid brand would be stronger than the Star Wars and Marvel brands, you would have looked at me as though I’d told you men would be allowed to compete in women’s sports and elementary kids would be surgically mutilated to appease the insane. But here we are: Cobra Kai sits at number 14 in all of streaming and number four in original streaming shows.

Nothing against Cobra Kai. It’s a terrific show. But a couple of guys pushing 60 are trouncing Marvel and Star Wars.

Tee hee.

Seinfeld, a show that has been in constant reruns for 30 years, is beating Marvel and Star Wars.

Tee hee.

If Disney spent less time smearing white people as racists, grooming small children, and standing by affirmative action failures like LucasFilm chief Kathleen Kennedy, and more time focusing on entertainment, maybe Disney+ wouldn’t have lost billions last year… maybe Disney’s stock wouldn’t be in the tank… maybe decent people wouldn’t consider Disney the equivalent of a creep in a van holding candy and a camera.

Add the following facts to the above…

The Woke Nazis at Disney have killed Star Wars entirely as a film franchise, and Marvel is teeming with diversity and gay sex but making worse and worse movies that make less and less money.

Please don’t cut back on this garbage, Disney. More gay sex! More racial lectures! More crybabying about gender! More fat perverts in dresses shaking it for 12-year-olds, please!

And I mean that.

I want more because I love watching evil fail, and Disney is evil.

