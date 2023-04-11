Mexican Singer Julián Figueroa Dead at 27 from Heart Ailment:’Mexico is in Mourning’

Mexican ballad singer Julián Figueroa has died at the age of 27 from a heart ailment. Figueroa was the son of actress Maribel Guardia and singer Joan Sebastian.

“I’m sorry to have to report the departure of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately was ahead of us in this plan,” Figueroa’s mother wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

“He was found unresponsive in his room, while I was at the theater,” she continued. “They called 911, and when the ambulance arrived and the police found him dead, there was no sign of violence. The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.”

Guardia went on to say, “I pray for understanding for the deep pain we are going through, I would like to talk to all the people who are trying to communicate, but I really don’t have the strength to do so yet.”

“I beg respect everyone for our privacy and the painful moment we spent,” she added. “His funeral will be held privately, next to the people closest to him and who loved him the most.”

Some of Figueroa’s hit songs included “Volaré,” “Yo sería,” and “Ay amor.” He was also known for his ballads which included a traditional band, similar to that of his father, who died in 2015.

Listen Below:

Cardiologist Omar Mejía Rivera told Noticias Telemundo, “Sadly, we’ve seen that the degenerative illness because of blocked arteries” is now more prevalent among young patients.

“The extremely sad news of Julián Figueroa’s departure seems impossible to believe. There are no words,” Mexican singer Lucero tweeted. “To your family and friends all my love, may God give you strength. Rest in peace, Mexico is in mourning.”

La tristísima noticia de la partida de Julián Figueroa me parece imposible de creer. No hay palabras; mi más sentido pésame muy querida @MaribelGuardia, abrazo tu alma. Para sus familiares y amigos todo mi cariño, que Dios les dé fuerza. Descansa en paz, México está de luto. pic.twitter.com/doX1QZQ2cU — Lucero (@LuceroMexico) April 10, 2023

