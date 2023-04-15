The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Dead at 46 After ‘Brief Illness’

The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan died on Friday at the age of 46. While the cause of the musician’s death remains unclear, the band shared that their guitarist died after a “brief illness.”

“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” the Script said in a Friday post on social media. “The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Sheehan was a co-founder of The Script, an Irish rock band formed in 2001 with frontman Danny O’Donoghue and drummer Glen Power.

The band has released a total of six studio albums, with its debut album being “The Script,” and its latest being “Sunsets & Full Moons” in 2019.

The Script is perhaps best known for its songs “The Man Who Can’t be Moved,” “For The First Time,” “Breakeven,” “No Good In Goodbye,” and “Hall of Fame,” among others.

Sheehan was absent from the American leg of The Script’s most recent tour last year. At the time, O’Donoghue told the Irish outlet Sunday World that the guitarist was taking time away from the group to spend time with his family.

“It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” O’Donoghue said.

“He’s been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that ‘if you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it,'” O’Donoghue added.

