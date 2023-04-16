Actress Margaret Cho Suggests Disney Cast Transgender Princes, Princesses

Actress Margaret Cho says she would like to see queer lead characters “everywhere” in Disney, and even suggested Disney cast transgender princes and princesses.

After being asked by the Times of India if she thinks “it’s time for a Disney film to feature an LGBTQ lead character,” Cho responded by saying, “Absolutely, yes!”

“I would love to see them everywhere,” the comedienne continued. “I would love to see trans characters, I would love to see different types of people in the roles of, like, Disney princess, Disney prince, Disney everything.”

Watch Below:

Cho added that having transgender characters is “a move towards the future,” as well as “a move towards who we are.”

“I think this would be really important, and it’s a move towards the future. It’s a move towards who we are. I think it’s really admirable and really exciting,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cho said, “I love a coming-of-age story, especially one that really puts an Asian-American woman at the center of it, you know? And this is a very important step in realizing diversity.”

“I play a queer character in the film who’s really somebody that [the kids] look up to, which I think is really amazing,” the actress added of Disney’s Prom Pact, in which she plays school counsellor Miss Chen — one of the first LGBT characters in a full-fledged Disney film.

Cho went on to say that she got her inspiration to play the role of Miss Chen by “looking to the aunties in my life and everybody who was there on the sidelines supporting me, especially the queer parts of my family.”

“I grew up in the queer community, so that for me was a real homage to this character,” she said.

Prom Pact, which is rated TV-14, is just the latest film to be infused with LGBTQAI2S+ propaganda aimed toward children.

In recent years, the Walt Disney Co. has made no secret about incorporating gay and transgender messaging into its content aimed at children. Here are 15 times Disney promoted LGBTQAI2S+ in children’s programing.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.