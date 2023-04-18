‘Harry Potter’ Star Emma Watson Thanks the Planet Saturn for Changing Her Life

Harry Potter star Emma Watson is raising eyebrows again after she credited the planet Saturn with helping her learn about life on an Instagram post marking her 33rd birthday.

The actress and activist posted a long, rambling message filled with outlandish comments about her life as she enters her 33rd year. She starts with a line about astrology, saying, “This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted.”

The astrological concept of “Saturn Return” is defined as the moment when the planet Saturn returns to the same longitude it occupied at the moment of a person’s birth.

Astrology fans are curious about Watson’s citation because the Saturn Return is supposed to occur for each person between the ages of 27 and 30, not at age 33. According to Oprah Daily, it also occurs at ages 56-60 and 84 to 90. Somehow, Watson seems a few years off on the transit.

In another part of the birthday message, Watson added, “Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now. You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass. It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. ”

The “witches” reference may be a continuation of her attack on the woman whose books made the young actress rich and famous.

Watson apreviousl riled people by using a speech at the BAFTA British film award event to deliver what many felt was a veiled attack on author JK Rowling when she said from the podium “I am here for all the witches,” the Daily Mail reported.

The “witches” reference came on the tail of Rowling’s lament that British women can’t trust Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to “defend women’s rights.”

“A woman is a female adult, and in addition to that trans women are women, and that is not just my view, that is actually the law. It has been the law through the combined effects of the 2004 [Gender Recognition] Act and the 2010 [Equality] Act,” Starmer said in May of 2022, the Guardian reported.

Rowling was outraged by the leader’s comment.

“Now @Keir_Starmer publicly misrepresents equalities law, in yet another indication that the Labour party can no longer be counted on to defend women’s rights. But I repeat: women are organising across party lines, and their resolve and their anger are growing,” Rowling replied on Twitter.

This is not the first time Watson has floated some odd references. Back in 2019 the Hermione Granger actress claimed that she was fine with being a single woman because she is in a “self-partnership.”

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel… it took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single] – I call it being self-partnered,” she said at the time, according to the Daily Mail.

