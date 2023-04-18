Nolte: Report Says F. Murray Abraham Fired for ‘Sexual Misconduct’

Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham has reportedly been fired from an Apple TV series for allegations of “sexual misconduct.”

After two seasons with a show called Mythic Quest, where he was a central character, reports say the 83-year-old will not appear in season three due to two separate instances of misconduct. The report first came from the far-left, fake news outlet Rolling Stone but has been picked up elsewhere.

The show’s producers at Lionsgate refused comment.

“We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” a spokesperson for Lionsgate said in a statement to People. “As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss personnel actions.”

It was no surprise Abraham wasn’t going to appear in Mythic Quest’s third season. This was announced last year. The news here is Abraham was allegedly fired over misconduct issues.

“The first incident resulted in Abraham being given a warning and told to keep away from some of the show’s actresses,” the disgraced Rolling Stone reports. “After a second incident was brought to creator and star Rob McElhenney’s attention, Rolling Stone understands that Abraham was let go from the show.”

That’s all we know, and now an Oscar winner who has been around for 50 years is blacklisted, disgraced… His legacy is forever tarnished.

As of now, all I smell here is more #MeToo McCarthyism.

Keep in mind that the term “sexual misconduct” has been so deliberately watered down by the left that it could mean anything from rape to a joke.

Oh, you made me uncomfortable. That’s sexual misconduct.

Oh, you said I look pretty today. That’s sexual misconduct.

Listen, if Abraham did something wrong-wrong… If he groped a woman or exposed himself (which I doubt), of course, he deserves to be disgraced.

But the hell that men like Bill Murray, Frank Langella, and now Abraham are forced to burn in is the public “not knowing” what the actor did, so the public fills in its own blanks.

And this is why the term “sexual misconduct” has been deliberately watered down: so people can be destroyed over nothing.

As always, I reserve the right to change my opinion as more facts emerge. But as someone who tries to be a good American and an honest juror in the court of public opinion, everyone receives the benefit of the doubt from me.

These are real people having their names and careers annihilated. They’re not robots. They’re not pixels on your TV screen. Men like Johnny Depp, F. Murray Abraham, and Jonathan Majors have friends, families… Some of them have children and grandchildren.

If Abraham did something truly despicable, good riddance.

But as we have seen too often (Langella, Murray, Depp), human beings are being smeared and destroyed either over nothing or outright lies.

I’m sorry, ladies, but if you can’t handle a joke or an innocent pass, you are weak and frail and pathetic.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.