Actress Patti LuPone Smears American Christians as No Different from the Taliban

Actress and Broadway star Patti LuPone said during her Tuesday appearance on The View that she has “no idea what the difference is” between “our Christian right and the Taliban.”

After being asked what she thought about “DeSantis and the LGBTQ,” LuPone said, “That is extremely upsetting. These are human beings. And I could cry. They’re not harming anybody.”

Watch Below:

“I don’t know why he’s doing this,” LuPone said of Florida Gov. Ron (R). “And I said this before, and I’m going to get in trouble, but I have said this before, and it’s been in print: I don’t know what the difference between our Christian right and the Taliban is. I have no idea what the difference is.”

“I just don’t know what the difference is. What’s happening in this country right now in the name of religion is so dangerous,” the Heist star continued. “And it’s not this country. It’s not America.”

LuPone went on to lament over people calling the United States an “experiment,” adding, “When I was growing up, I didn’t know America was an experiment. They never said America was an experiment when we were growing up.”

“It was a democracy. And now it’s in such danger,” she added. “It’s so upsetting. And it’s upsetting to hear the loudest voices and not any kind of pushback to the loudest voices that are the extremity in this country.”

A that point, co-host Sunny Hostin turned LuPone and said, “Well, that’s why we need people like you.”

Elsewhere in the interview, LuPone attacked former president Donald Trump and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) after being asked by co-host Ana Navarro to react to the recent Trump indictment.

“it’s not enough, it’s just not enough,” the actress said. “I want Fani Willis, and I want Jack Smith, I want anybody else indicting him to indict him now so I can get over my PTSD.”

LuPone also claimed Trump doesn’t get “any pushback,” and shouted that Rep. Jordan should “go home” after the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing in New York City that focused on violent crime in the Democrat-controlled city.

This wasn’t LuPone’s first public meltdown and unhinged rant.

Last year, the actress — who wasn’t wearing a mask — was caught on video screaming at a maskless audience member, demanding the patron to “put your mask over your nose,” adding, “if you don’t want to follow the rule, get the fuck out!”

